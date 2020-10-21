Derby County owner Mel Morris has backed Phillip Cocu despite their poor run of form as reported by The Telegraph.

The Rams have endured a frustrating start to the season and find themselves languishing in 21st position in the Championship and recently lost 1-0 to Huddersfield Town.

Derby have lost five of their opening six games and are just one point outside the relegation places in what will be a real concern for the East Midlands club.

However, owner Morris has come out and publicly backed Cocu saying: “Of course we are concerned about the lack of points, as is the manager. But when you look at the cards we’ve been dealt this season, it’s hardly surprising that results have been poor.”

“Does he have our support? Yes, we have got to be realistic about the challenges he faces. This is not about a lack of tactics, or effort on the training field, or those things. It’s fine margins, and we need to score more goals, and he understands that.”

Derby did fail to bring in some of their transfer targets over the summer including West Bromwich Albion duo Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore whom they were both linked with.

They have also suffered injuries to key players as well as captain Wayne Rooney being forced to self isolate after coming into contact with someone who had contracted the virus.

Kamil Jozwiak, Wayne Rooney, Krystian Bielik, Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn have all been missing at some point this season and although Cocu has Morris’ backing for now it remains to be seen just how patient he will be should results not improve.

Should Phillip Cocu remain in charge of Derby County?