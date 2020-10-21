It was a hectic summer transfer window at Birmingham City, with plenty of comings and goings.

Aitor Karanka replaced Pep Clotet in the dugout and the ex-Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss worked hard to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Teenage star Jude Bellingham left the club for Borrusia Dortmund, but don’t worry Blues fans you’ll always remember him from his reserved squad number.

Karanka wasted no time in using his contacts from Boro to sign experienced duo George Friend and Adam Clayton.

The Spaniard also lured the likes of Andres Prieto, Mikel San Jose and Ivan Sanchez to England from La Liga, whilst Jon Toral, Jonathan Leko and Riley McGree also arrived from elsewhere.

Birmingham have made a slow start to the new season but will be hoping it is only a matter of time before their host of new faces gel together and get results.

Do you approve of their summer signings? Let us know below.