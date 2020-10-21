It was a tough summer for Charlton Athletic with all the ongoing uncertainty behind the scenes at the club.

They were unable to sign players for a long time but the change of ownership meant Lee Bowyer’s side managed to bring in 12 new signings in the end.

The Addicks were relegated from the Championship last season and are looking to bounce back from League One at the first time of asking.

Bowyer’s men brought in plenty of third tier experience into their ranks, such as Marcus Maddison, Omar Bogle, Alex Gilbey and Conor Washington.

They have also injected some youth into their squad with the loan signings of Dylan Levitt, Akin Famewo and Ian Maatsen.

Charlton currently sit 11th in League One having win three out of their opening six games and are three points off the Play-Offs.

