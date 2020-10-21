QPR delved into the transfer window to sign eight new players over the summer.

The Hoops are looking to build on their 13th place finish from last season in now Mark Warburton’s second year at the club.

Defence was an issue last term and the R’s addressed that this summer by bringing him highly-rated defender Rob Dickie from Oxford United.

QPR also needed to replace the goals scored by Jordan Hugill last season and brought in Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne from Livingston and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Both Dykes and Bonne have already scored for the London side and will be eager to carry on making an impact.

The Hoops have lost just once out of their opening five games and are proving hard to break down.

They lost some key players in the past transfer window, such as Eberechi Eze and Ryan Manning, but will be confident their new players can bring the club success.

Do you approve of QPR’s summer transfer business? Let us know….