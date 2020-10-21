Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has issued an injury update on striker Britt Assombalonga in an interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport.

Warnock confirmed that Assombalonga has suffered an injury in training which was the reason for his absence in the game against Bristol City.

The striker had featured in all five previous games before the 1-0 victory over the Robins but was missing for their latest encounter.

Warnock revealed: “It wasn’t the stiffness from the weekend, he actually picked up a little niggle yesterday and he wasn’t fit enough. We had to travel without him in the end.”

There could now be some concerns over whether he will be available for their next game at the weekend. “It wasn’t a big one, but he’ll be touch and go for the weekend. It was enough to stop him running properly.”

Boro have enjoyed a good start to the season picking up nine points from their opening six games and currently sit in ninth position in the Championship table.

This is a blow to Middlesbrough with their other striker Ashley Fletcher already facing several months on the sidelines through injury and this latest news on Assombalonga could mean that summer signing Chuba Akpom is now the club’s only recognised striker.

With the transfer window now closed this leaves Warnock with few options until January although he could go into the free agent market in order to try and recruit another striker.

The Championship outfit will be severely hoping that Assombalonga’s injury isn’t too serious and he will soon be able to make a return.

Will Middlesbrough need to bring in another striker?