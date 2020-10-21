Gary Rowett is not getting carried away despite Millwall sitting in the top six of the Championship table.

Victory over Luton Town last night saw Rowett’s men move up fourth in the table.

“We finished eighth last season. We’ve been pretty consistent for the year we’ve been here. We’re six games in at the moment…we’ve gone to fourth but could easily have dropped to 14th if we lost.” Said Rowett.

“It’s about us building. We’ve been defensively excellent for 12 months. The challenge for us has always been can we translate some good play into more attacking moments in games and more goals? We’ve got some excellent options in the squad.

“When you’re able to bring someone like Ken Zohore off the bench, it feels like a real luxury to try and take games away from teams.

It’s rare that Rowett has the chance to leave any player out of his matchday squad and he admitted that it was the most difficult part of the job.

“We left the likes of Shane Ferguson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson out. That’s probably the hardest part of the job – leaving players out. Sometimes you have to pick a team and a bench that you feel you’ll need for the game. They certainly haven’t done anything wrong at all.

“There is no point me standing here and eulogising about the team because we won 2-0 and we’re suddenly one of the fancied teams, because we’re not. We’ve got to work incredibly hard and defend with the same diligence every week. We’ve got to be at our max every game to go and get a result.

“The last game-and-a-half we’ve been at our best and won both of them.”