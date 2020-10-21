Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made a bold prediction ahead of the game between Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford as revealed by Sky Sports News.

Brentford are likely to be fighting for promotion this season whilst the Owls are still trying to work their way to 0 points following their 12 point deduction before the start of the season.

However, despite Brentford’s recent good form, Prutton believes that Wednesday have enough to beat the Bees and edge closer to a positive points total.

Prutton said: “Had it not been for their 12-point penalty at the start of the season, he Owls would have been sat comfortably inside the top 10 and it looks as though overcoming that punishment could be the catalyst that propels them up the table once they return to positive points.”

“Brentford, meanwhile, can now settle knowing that the protracted Said Benrahma transfer saga is done and dusted. They looked comfortable against Coventry but don’t tend to have much luck at Hillsborough and I think that’ll continue. 2-1.”

This is certainly a bold claim by Prutton considering Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win at home in nine league games and have encountered poor form on their own patch.

A lot will of course depend on Brentford striker Ivan Toney who picked up a knock but is expected to be fit for the game with the new recruit having hit five goals in five games since his arrival at the club.

It will be interesting to see how Brentford manage to cope without Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma but this is sure to be a test considering Wednesday’s impressive start to the campaign.

