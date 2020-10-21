Watford and Swansea City are interested in free agent winger Fabio Borini, according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The once-capped Italy international could be coming back to England and is also believed to be on the radar of Premier League side Burnley.

Borini, who is 29 years old, is available after leaving Serie A side Hellas Verona at the end of last season.

He is apparently wanted by his former club Swansea, where he time on loan nine years ago from Chelsea. However, Watford could also hand him an opportunity in the Championship.

Borini is an experienced player who has racked 267 appearances in his career to date and will be weighing up his next chapter.

He started out as a youngster at Bologna before signing for Chelsea in 2007. He joined Swansea on loan from Stamford Bridge in the 2010/11 season and scored six goals in 12 games for the Welsh side.

Borini returned to his native country for spells at Parma and Roma before Liverpool lured him to Anfield in 2012. He then played 38 games for the Reds and scored twice before leaving for Sunderland seven years ago.

Borini was a hit at the Stadium of Light and bagged 17 goals in 93 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions.

He left the North East club in 2017 and has since played for AC Milan and Hellas Verona. However, he could now return to England for a third time in his career.

