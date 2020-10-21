Huddersfield Town made enquiries about re-signing Emile Smith-Rowe and Trevoh Chalobah from Arsenal and Chelsea respectively in the past transfer window, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The duo spent last season on loan with the Terriers and the Championship side were interested in bringing them back for this campaign.

However, Huddersfield chairman, Phil Hodgkinson, has revealed their parent clubs didn’t want them to return to the Yorkshire club.

Smith-Rowe, who is 20 years old, spent the second-half of last season with the Terriers and scored two goals in 19 appearances. He is part of Arsenal’s plans at the moment.

Chalobah, on the other hand, spent the whole year with Huddersfield and played 38 times for them in all competitions. He is now on loan in France with Ligue 1 side Lorient.

Hodgkinson has said, as per the Examiner Live: “We’d already made it clear to Arsenal before the end of the season that if Emile Smith Rowe was available we wanted him but they wanted him in their first-team squad. We enquired with Chelsea about Trevoh Chalobah but they wanted him to have another challenge abroad. We did go in for a number of other players but some of them simply weren’t available for loan.”

“It’s a very very different market at the moment. That may change in January and we’ll continue to look at that, and as always if it’s the right player and the right deal then we’ll absolutely consider it.”

Huddersfield saw a move for Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons collapse before the transfer deadline last Friday. They are expected to rekindle their interest in him in January, as per The72.

