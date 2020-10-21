Swindon Town tried to sign Will Grigg from Sunderland in the past transfer window, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Robins were interested in landing the Northern Ireland international but couldn’t reach an agreement with their fellow League One side.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, was also wanted by his former club MK Dons before the transfer window slammed shut last Friday, as covered by The72.

He has been with Sunderland since they forked out a fee rising to £4 million to lure him to the North-East from Wigan Athletic in January 2019. However, he has struggled to find his goal scoring touch at the Stadium of Light.

Swindon’s assistant manager, Noel Hunt, revealed to BBC Wiltshire that they could have offered him an escape route: “We tried. I spoke to him and we had conversations with his representatives. I know Will as a friend, as a player, but we just couldn’t come to an agreement.”

“I think, from what we were told, the Sunderland chairman and board wouldn’t let him go – so therefore there’s no point continuing the conversation with the player. He’s one we mentioned and spoke about. He’s coming into the last year of his contract and he wants to play. It was a question asked and it was a no, so we have to move on.”

Grigg was on the bench as Sunderland beat Swindon at the weekend and was also an unused substitute in the Black Cats’ win over Crewe Alexandra last night.

He is remaining with Phil Parkinson’s side until January at least, when interest may re-emerge in him again.

