Celtic are plotting a January move for Preston North End defender Ben Davies, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Scottish champions are set to reignite their interest in the Championship man as they look to boost their defensive options this summer.

Davies, who is 25 years old, remained at Deepdale in this past transfer window despite also being linked with a move to Sheffield United and West Ham United.

Preston could now face another battle to hold onto him in January with Celtic monitoring his situation.

Davies has been a key player for the Lilywhites over the past three years and is highly thought of there.

He was born in Barrow and joined the Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut against Coventry City in a League One clash in January 2013 at the age of 17.

Davies was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He has since gone on to make 131 appearances for the Lilywhites and establish himself as one of their most valuable assets.

Celtic are currently behind Rangers in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership and face a tough ask in holding onto their dominance above the border this season.

Nevertheless, the Hoops will be eager to make some signings in January to claw their bitter rivals back during the second-half of the season. Could Davies be on his way to Celtic Park?

Will Davies leave PNE in January?