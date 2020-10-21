Keane Lewis-Potter has quickly established himself as one of Hull City’s key players this season.

The teenager’s goal against AFC Wimbledon fired the Tigers to the top of League One table last night.

Lewis-Potter, who is 19 years old, has scored six goals in 36 appearances for the Yorkshire side since making his debut at the age of 17 against Millwall in January 2019.

He is one of the first names on Grant McCann’s team sheets and looks set for a very bright future in the game.

Hull have had some current Premier League stars come in and out of thier ranks over recent years, such as Jarrod Bowen, Harry Maguire and Andy Roberton, and Lewis-Potter is showing signs of being the next tiger to make the step up into the big time in the future.

Lewis-Potter can take a lot of inspiration from Bowen, who he played with at the KCOM Stadium last season before the Tigers sold him to West Ham United in January. He is playing in a similar role to his former colleague, albeit from the other side, and similarly cuts in to pose a real threat to opposition defences.

Bowen joined Hull as a youngster from Hereford United and burst into their starting eleven in around 2017 after the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The Tigers’ relegation to the third tier this year has probably helped Lewis-Potter’s cause for a regular first-team spot, like it did with Bowen after slipping out the top flight, and he has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

He is under contract until 2022 but could have clubs watching him after his strong start to the season.

It is exciting times for Hull’s young players, with academy graduates like Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Callum Jones enjoying game time.

How many goals will Lewis-Potter get this season?