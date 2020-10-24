Today’s match-up between Bristol City and Swansea at Ashton Gate sees the 2nd placed Robins welcome the play-off placed Swans to the West Country.

It’s a match-up that will see a Bristol outfit with ten goals to their name entertain a Swansea side that have scored 7 goals in their opening six games.

Both sides have had decent starts to their respective campaigns and are well-placed at this early stage of the season. Six games in, 40 still to play, their positions at the moment are an indication of improvements from last season and both sides will be eager to maintain this early momentum.

The Form Guide

As expected, not much separates these two sides who were both relegated from the Premier League last season. After six games of Sky Bet Championship football, Bristol are ahead in league position (2nd) but have a better goal-scoring record (10 goals) than the visiting Swans (6th – 7 goals). This season, the Robins have beaten Coventry (2-1), Stoke (2-0), Sheffield Wednesday (2-0) and Nottingham Forest (2-1). They have drawn against Barnsley (2-2). Their last game saw them lose 1-0 to a combatant Middlesbrough outfit.

Swansea have won games this season against Preston (1-0), Wycombe (2-0) and Millwall (2-1) whilst losing to Huddersfield (2-1) and drawing with Birmingham (0-0). Last time out the Swans drew away at Coventry City (1-1).

Past Six Meetings

The last six games between the Championship rivals has seen three wins for Bristol City against two wins for Swansea and honours even in a single draw back in September last year.

The last game between the pair saw Swansea win 1-0 at home in January. Going back a little further, Bristol have the upper-hand over their Welsh rivals with a pair of wins to clean sheets in the 2018/19 season.

Ones to Watch – Key Men

Bristol City: Jamie Paterson (2 goals/1 assist), Andreas Weimann(2 goals), Nahki Wells (2 goals/1 assist)



Swansea: Andre Ayew (3 goals/1 assist), Jake Bidwell (1 goal/3 assists), Morgan Gibbs-White (1 goal/1 assist)



Where a Win Would Lead

It will be a tight game between the two if their Championship form is taken as the deciding factor. Bristol’s flowing nature in attack will be pitted against the more solid defence that the Swans possess. This alone should make for an interesting match-up.

A home win for the Robins would see them hit top spot if they win by two clear goals or more, overtaking league leaders Reading. Should Swansea get all three points, they will move on to 14 points – a total that would see them knocking on the door of the top two

What will be the Result between Bridtol City and Swansea City?