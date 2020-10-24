Today’s match-up between Watford and Bournemouth at Vicarage Road sees the 5th placed Hornets welcome 3rd placed Cherries to London.

It’s a match-up that will see a Watford outfit with six goals to their name entertain an unbeaten Bournemouth side who have scored nine goals in their opening six games. It is also a game that will be the first meeting between the two sides relegated from the Premier League at the end the Covid-19 affected, lockdown-hit 2019/20 campaign.

Both sides have had good starts to their respective campaigns and are well-placed at this early stage of the season. Six games in, 40 still to play, their positions at the moment are an indication of the class that they have brought with them from their Premier League relegation at the end of last season.

The Form Guide

As expected, not much separates these two sides who were both relegated from the Premier League last season. After six games of Sky Bet Championship football, Watford shade league position (3rd) but have a slightly lower goal-scoring record ( 6 goals) than Bournemouth (4th – 9 goals). This season, Jason Tindall’s Cherries have beaten Blackburn (3-2), Norwich (1-0) and Coventry (3-1) and drawn against Middlesbrough (1-1) and QPR (0-0). Their previous game saw them battle to a 1-1 draw in Wales against Cardiff City.

Watford have suffered just one 1-0 loss to early form side Reading at the start of the season. Other games have seen them beat Middlesbrough (1-0), Luton (1-0) and Derby County (1-0) with a goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday in mid-September. Last time out, Watford cut loose a little against Blackburn Rovers, beating them 3-1 at Vicarage Road.

Past Six Meetings

The last six games between the former Premier League rivals has seen three drawn games to two Watford wins and one victory for Bournemouth. These six games have definitely seen goals for both sides. The last game between the pair saw Watford win 3-0 at Bournemouth in January. Going back a little further, there was a 3-3 January 2019 draw and a 4-0 away win for Bournemouth in early October 2018.



Ones to Watch – Key Men

Watford: Joao Pedro – 3 goals, Tom Cleverley 1 goal and Ken Sema – 2 assists.

Bournemouth: Arnaut Groeneveld – 2 goals, Dan Gosling – 2 goals and Dominic Solanke – 2 goals and 2 assists.

Where a Win Would Lead

Even though the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign is a mere six games in, a peleton of sides is beginning to position itself at the head of the pack. This tranche of sides will, over the next bout of games look to haul themselves clear of the chasing pack and cement a challenge at the top end of the table. At this early stage, both Watford and Bournemouth are involved in said chase.

A Watford win could see them leapfrog Bristol City and hit 2nd place if the Robins fail to beat Swansea at the weekend. Should Bournemouth get all three points, they would climb above the Hornets and, like the London side, would land in 2nd place should Swansea be able to take at least a point against Bristol City.

Watford vs Bournemouth - who will emerge victorious?