As per a report from the Watford Observer, Watford did not make a deadline day bid for out of favour Spurs defender Danny Rose, amid claims they tried to bring him to Vicarage Road on deadline day.

On domestic deadline day, reports emerged claiming that Watford tried to sign Spurs’ out of favour defender Danny Rose to bolster their defensive ranks.

Now, an update on the Hornets’ rumoured move for Rose has emerged. The Watford Observer has said that there was no bid made for the Spurs man as Football Insider claimed. Watford made an enquiry over a potential deal for Rose, however, it is said that their interest didn’t materialise into anything beyond that.

Rose is being heavily linked with a move away from Spurs. He has fallen down the pecking order and with a year remaining on his contract, he could either leave for nothing next summer or will move away from the club in January.

Rose spent the second half of last season on loan with Newcastle United and was not given a place in Spurs’ squad upon his return.

Watford are in the market for a left-back despite not pursuing a move for Rose, so it will be interesting to see if the Hornets’ enquiry develops into anything more serious when the January transfer window comes around.

