QPR have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Luke Amos will be out for seven to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Bournemouth.

Midfielder Luke Amos joined QPR on a permanent basis earlier this summer after spending the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Since returning to QPR, Amos has played in five Championship games for the R’s. In his most recent appearance against Bournemouth, Amos was withdrawn from the action in the second half as Mark Warburton’s side drew 0-0.

Now, QPR have been hit with a significant injury blow with Amos confirmed to have ruptured his ACL in his right knee. The club’s Head of Medical Services, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, has said Amos is set to be out for seven to nine months, likely ruling him out for the entire campaign. He said:

“Unfortunately the results of the scan are what we feared – Luke has ruptured his ACL in his right knee. Luke suffered a similar injury two years ago to his left knee before he joined us, so he is fully aware of what is required to make a successful return.

“Recovery times for these injuries can vary between seven to nine months. Unfortunately with that timescale in mind, it is unlikely Luke will feature again this season.”

Mark Warburton also spoke about Amos’ injury, insisting that the club will be supporting the former Spurs youngster has much as possible in his recovery. He said:

“We are all desperately disappointed for Luke. It is a huge blow for him, and for us as a squad. Luke was in excellent form for us and I had every confidence he was going to not only maintain that level, but build on it over the coming months.

“Luke has been through this before. He has a fantastic attitude and is a very strong character and we know he can come through this successfully again, just as he did two years ago.

“He is in the best possible hands with Dr. Imtiaz and his staff here. They will give him everything he needs, and we as a club will support him all the way. We look forward to having him back.”

