Rushall Olympic manager Liam McDonald has confirmed that midfielder Sam Mantom will be remaining with the club after he was released by Southend United earlier this summer.

Earlier this summer, midfielder Sam Mantom’s contract with Southend United came to an end. The 28-year-old has been on the lookout for a new club since and recently, he linked up with non-league side Rushall Olympic as he looks to maintain fitness.

Mantom made his debut for Rushall Olympic earlier this week, scoring on his debut against Lowestoft Town. Now, after making his first appearance for the club, an update on his situation has emerged.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald has said that while he has no doubt that Mantom will be returning to the Football League soon, the midfielder will be staying with the Pics for the meantime. He said:

“We are delighted to have a player of Sam’s calibre at this football club regardless of how long we have him. He has had a few other offers which were not quite right for him, so we have jumped at the chance to get him in here.

“He’s a top, top player and at 28, he is sure to be back in The Football League soon, but until then we will utilise his experience and quality.

“I am looking forward to having him involved as we prepare for Saturday’s game. It will be a tough one against Kings Langley, so his influence on the pitch will be vital for us. He came in for us at Lowestoft Town on Saturday and did really well.”

