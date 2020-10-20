According to a report from Sky Sports News, Watford have agreed a new three-year deal with midfielder Tom Cleverley.

In the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign, Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has played an increasingly important role in the middle of the park. The former Manchester United man has been handed the armband in the absence of Troy Deeney and now, an update has emerged on his situation.

As per a report from Sky Sports News, Watford have moved to reward Cleverley with a new long-term deal. The report claims that Cleverley has agreed a three-year contract with the Hornets, keeping him at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2023.

Watford are yet to make an official announcement confirming Cleverley’s new deal, so it awaits to be seen when the club move to confirm the news.

Since Watford’s relegation to the Championship, Cleverley has been ever-present in Vladimir Ivic’s side. He has played in all five of the club’s league games, starting in all but one match.

Cleverley has been with Watford for three years, also spending time on loan with the Hornets in the 2009/10 campaign. Across two stints, the midfielder has played in 118 games across all competitions, dinging the back of the net 14 times and laying on 11 assists.

Watford fans, are you happy to see that Cleverley has put pen to paper on a new deal? Let us know what you think about a rumoured deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Happy to see Cleverley pen a new deal?