Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that the club have maintained contact with former Middlesbrough and Liverpool midfielder Stewart Downing following the end of his contract in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this year, veteran midfielder Stewart Downing departed Blackburn Rovers at the end of his deal. The two parties ended negotiations with no agreement reached, with the club opting out of a deal after offering reduced terms as they looked to reduce their wage expenditure.

Now, with the transfer window closed, Tony Mowbray has been speaking about the possibility of Downing making a return to Ewood Park. Blackburn Rovers still have one spot left in their senior squad if they want to bring Downing back.

Speaking to Lancs Live, Mowbray said that he will wait and see reading a potential return of Downing, saying:

“As far as I know Stewart’s an out-of-contract footballer and I think he can join anytime as long as you have a space in your squad. I spoke to Stewart and he knows all the financial stuff really, so let’s wait and see. We’ll see what the future brings.

“If he joins that would be great, if he doesn’t then that’s life.

“At this moment we’re happy with the squad, we’re moving forward and for me at the minute I’m focusing on integrating the new players and how we play, how we function with very little time to do it on the grass.”

In his first stint with the club, Downing played in 43 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and laying on eight assists along the way.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you like to bring Downing back? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, one of the club’s new signings has voiced him desire to help the club make a long-awaited return to the Premier League – find out what he had to say here.

Would you like to see Downing return?