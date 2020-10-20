Ex-Football League striker Adam Le Fondre has joined Mumbai City, as announced by their official Twitter account (see tweet below).

The forward has signed for the Indian Super League side on loan from Sydney FC.

Le Fondre, who is 33 years old, will be gearing up for a new challenge in India after a prolific two years in Australia. He joined Sydney in 2018 and has since scored 41 goals in 60 games for them.

He is a vastly experienced striker who has racked up 602 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at local side Stockport County and went onto score 20 goals in 73 games for the Hatters as a youngster before spells at Rochdale and Rotherham United.

Reading came calling for him in 2011 and he helped the Royals gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Stints at Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, Wolves and Wigan Athletic have followed for him before he moved to Sydney.

Le Fondre has now signed for the City Group-owned Mumbai City, who also boast owning Manchester, Melbourne and New York City clubs.

Mumbai have been the home of stars such as Nicolas Anelka, Freddie Ljungberg and Diego Forlan in the past, and now have Le Fondre.

In other news, ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City winger Jacques Maghoma has signed for Indian Super League side East Bengal, as per The72.



