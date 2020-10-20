Liverpool are prepared to sell Football League-linked forward Liam Millar in January, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Canada international looked likely to leave Anfield in the past transfer window but failed to secure a move away.

Millar, who is 21 years old, has to wait until January to leave the Reds now but they are willing to listen to offers for him.

He isn’t short of interest, The likes of Millwall, Sunderland and Charlton Athletic were linked with him last week, as covered by The72, whilst Football Insider have reported that QPR, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers are keen, along with foreign duo PEC Zwolle and Rayo Vallecano.

Millar moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then switched to Liverpool in July 2016.

He has since become a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and was handed his first and only first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

Millar spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals.

His chances of breaking into Liverpool’s first-team are very slim, hence why they could sell him on a permanent basis this winter. He would be a decent option for a Championship club and it will be interesting to see if anyone makes a move for him.

Would you take him at your club? Let us know in the poll below.

Do you want your club to sign Millar?