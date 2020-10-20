Rochdale have signed Haydon Roberts on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has joined the League One side on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Roberts, who is 18 years old, has moved to Spotland to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He is highly-rated by Brighton and penned a new three-year contract before joining Rochdale.

Brentford and Leeds United were linked with a move for him in the past transfer window, as per The Telegraph, so the Seagulls will be pleased to have sorted out his future.

Roberts is now looking forward to getting some game time on loan in the third tier and has told Rochdale’s website: “It was easy for me to come here and I’m happy to be here. I had interest from a few clubs in the league but Rochdale were the team who were the most interested in me. To be given the opportunity to come here and play with a manager who likes to play young players and trusts them suits me. That’s what I need to do improve.

“Where I am in my career, I need to get out and play games, so it was an appealing move for me. The style of play also suits me. Hopefully I can help the team do well this season.”



The England Under-18 international has risen up through the academy ranks with Brighton and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa in September last year, a game in which he scored in.

