Boreham Wood have placed Sorba Thomas on the transfer list, as per their official club website.

The winger was linked with Charlton Athletic, QPR and Barnsley in the past transfer window, as per The72, and has been made available to leave the National League club ahead of January.

Thomas, who is 21 years old, will continue to play for Boreham Wood despite this development. He has scored five goals in 75 games for them over the past few seasons.

Boreham Wood chairman, Danny Hunter, has said, as per their website: “The club has sat down with Sorba today and we’ve all aired things honestly and sensibly. As such we’ve all agreed that we will put him on the transfer list with immediate effect. That way, we can then see if there is wider interest and take it from there.

“There’s now 10 weeks before the window reopens and if any interested parties, firstly match our very reasonable valuation, then Sorba and his advisors can explore whether the interested club is for them.”

He added: “So, for clarity for our supporters, it has been agreed by Sorba, Luke and myself, that we will see if any interest is still out there, we’ll share that information with him in an unhurried and intelligent manner and see what develops over the next two and a half months until the transfer market reopens.”



It will be interesting to see if Charlton, QPR and Barnsley pursue a move for him between now and the next transfer window.

