Ex-Football League winger Jacques Maghoma has signed for East Bengal, as announced by their official club website (see tweet below).

Twitter: Say hello to our new Midfield Maestro! Jacques Maghoma @Jmags19 is coming to set the Hero ISL ablaze! Are you ready… https://t.co/DscA3APKKT (@sc_eastbengal)

The DR Congo international has become the latest player to join Robbie Fowler’s side, with the likes of Anthony Pilkington, Danny Fox and Aaron Amadi-Holloway also making the move to the Indian Super League over the past week.

Maghoma, who is 32 years old, was released by Birmingham City at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options over the summer.

He was linked with moves to Luton Town and Hull City, as covered by The72, but is now gearing up for a new challenge in India.

Maghoma is a vastly experienced player and has racked up 418 appearances so far in his career.

He started out at Tottenham Hotspur but left for Burton Albion in 2009 after never making a senior appearance for the North London side. He impressed with the Brewers during his four years there.

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign him in 2013 and he spent two years at Hillsborough, scoring four goals in 66 matches.

Maghoma then moved to Birmingham five years ago and since played 180 games for the Blues, chipping in with 21 goals.

He made 21 appearances for the Blues last term but left and now joined East Bengal.

Will Maghoma impress in India?