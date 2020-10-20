Huddersfield Town will reignite their interest in Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons in January, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Terriers remain determined to sign him after seeing a move for him collapse last Friday before the transfer deadline.

Aarons, who is 24 years old, had completed a medical with the Yorkshire side but a late snag in the deal saw it fall through at the death.

Nevertheless, Huddersfield remain keen on securing a move to sign him in the January transfer window.

Newcastle are open to selling him with Aarons having entered the final 12 months of his contract with Steve Bruce’s side. He will train with their Under-23’s for the next couple of months.

Huddersfield chairman, Phil Hodgkinson, has said, as per the Examiner Live: “The deal for Rolando was ready to go but we didn’t need to fill that position if the deal for Karlan didn’t go through. Ultimately it didn’t go through until Thursday, at which point we set everything in motion with Rolando.

“He was already in the area, we did his medical on Friday, and we got on with the process and it was ready to go. It was just unfortunate that something happened very very late on with minutes to go that meant that we just couldn’t do it.”

The ex-England Under-20 international joined Newcastle in 2014 and has since made 27 appearances for the Premier League side, chipping in with four goals.

Aarons has previously had loan spells at Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberac, Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell.

Will HTAFC get Aarons in January?