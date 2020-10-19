Kamil Grosicki was a player transfer that surprised many when he moved from Hull City to West Brom and helped the Baggies to Premier League promotion. Now deemed surplus to requirements at the Hawthorns, the Poland international is in transfer limbo with a deal falling down due to 21-seconds of delay. However, Polish source Sportowefakty’s Mateusz Skwierawski writes that it could be all smiles at Forest.

Grosicki’s signature was received by the FA system 21 seconds later than Friday’s deadline according to Polish source Meczyki. It is this delay that has meant that they deal couldn’t be ratified. Effectively, this means that he is still a West Bromwich Albion player.

Even that position is not clear cut with Polish presenter and sport writer Mateusz Borek adding the following on Twitter on Friday:

Typowe @GrosickiKamil Story.60 sec przed zamknięciem okna,dokładnie o 17.59 podpisuje kontrakt z @NFFC System rejestracji nie przysyła potwierdzenia. NF twierdzi,że transfer jest zrealizowany. Kamil w drodze do Nottingham. Wyp. do końca sezonu. Na wypadek awansu 2 lata umowy. — Mateusz Borek (@BorekMati) October 16, 2020

Translation for the above tweet:

“Typical @GrosickiKamil Story. 60 seconds before the window closes, at exactly 17.59 he signs a contract with @NFFC The registration system does not send a confirmation. NF says the transfer has been completed. Kamil on his way to Nottingham. Out until the end of the season. 2-year contract in case of promotion.

Forest boss Chris Hughton spoke after their 1-0 victory over Blackburn at the weekend and said that the “paperwork has gone in” and that he hoped for a successful conclusion in the race for Polish international Grosicki’s signature.

Hughton’s optimism seems to be supported by Sportowe Fakty’s Skwierawski who reprts that lawyers for the Polish star are now gearing up to fight for the transfer. Skwierawski writes that these lawyers “are sure of their opinions” and that they “have been doing their best to approave the deal since Monday.”

Sportowe Fakty go on to say that it is envisaged that appeals to the FA over the registration of Kamil Grosicki “may take a few more days” before the outcome is known and the name of the team holding the registration rights of the Polish winger is confirmed.

