Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has told the club website that he wants several improvements from his side for Tuesday night’s match against Derby County.

The Terriers are coming off the back of a good result on Saturday after they beat likely play-off contenders Swansea City 2-1. Harry Toffolo gave them the lead before being pegged back by an Andre Ayew penalty. Huddersfield would go on to win the game thanks to a second-half strike from Josh Koroma.

Tomorrow night, Huddersfield have another tough match. They face Derby County and while the Rams have been in poor form this season, they do have plenty of quality in their side. They also have an extra day preparation after they played their weekend match against Watford on Friday night.

That’s why even though Huddersfield got a good win on Saturday, Corberan is targeting several improvements for his side ahead of the match on Tuesday.

Corberan said: “We have analysed the things we did well and the things we need to do better.

“We’re going to keep trying to improve from the defensive point of view because we conceded a lot of chances. We need to demand a high level in defence.

“In attack we didn’t beat the press enough in the first half. We can get more points if we do those things better.”

When asked about Derby, Corberan added: “Sometimes in a season your position in the table doesn’t reflect the level of your squad and that’s the case for them at the moment.

“When I faced them twice last season, the games were very hard. They continue to work with the same coach and have some clear ideas. They have a lot of quality and some interesting, young players. We have to be aware of that.”

