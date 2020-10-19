Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has told the Eastern Daily Press that it is crazy to think that Teemu Pukki is no longer important to the team.

It wasn’t so long ago that Pukki was Norwich’s star man. His goals were incredibly important to their promotion season and he continued that form into the early months of their Premier League season. This made him a fantasy football favourite for many.

However, this does not appear to be the case this season. Pukki was forced to watch their win against Rotherham United on the bench and only came on as a substitute late into the match. His replacement was Jordan Hugill and he most likely earned his spot back in the first team for tomorrow night’s match against Birmingham City after scoring the last-minute penalty which won them the game.

This has caused some speculation that Pukki is no longer an important part of Farke’s plans. However, Farke himself has dismissed this talk by declaring him as one of the best players in the league.

Farke said: “We don’t have to discuss Teemu. He is still one of the best in this league.

“We don’t have to speak about his quality or to doubt him or his value to us,” he said. “That would be absolutely crazy. He has probably played more football than anyone in English football in the past two seasons and scored maybe 40 league goals.

“He won the golden boot at this level two seasons ago and was rated the best Championship player against players like Jack Grealish.

“He brought Finland to the Euros and scored double figures in the Premier League.

“You could feel he was bit tired towards the end of last season but he won us the game at Huddersfield with his turnover and then unselfish pass to Adam (Idah), he won the point against Preston. He had the penalty situation at Derby but these things can happen. Let’s not doubt his fire.”

Is Pukki still an important player for Norwich?