Speaking to London News Online, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed that loan man Troy Parrott has returned to parent club Spurs for rehab after suffering an ankle injury, which is set to keep him out for six weeks.

Millwall moved to bring Spurs starlet Troy Parrott in on loan in the summer transfer window to bolster Gary Rowett’s attacking ranks. The highly-rated attacking prodigy has only managed one appearance for Millwall since signing on loan, with injuries limiting his game time.

Now, after suffering a fresh setback, an update has emerged on Parrott’s situation. The 18-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in his debut against Burnley in the EFL Cup and it has been confirmed that he will return to Spurs for his recovery.

Parrott is set to miss around six weeks and will undergo his recovery and rehab with parent club Spurs before returning to Millwall. Speaking on Parrott’s situation, Rowett said:

“After the initial scan, when we knew it was around a six-week injury, we had a chat with Troy, the physio and medical department. We all felt it was probably best he goes back to Tottenham because of their facilities and manpower.

“They could almost give him one-to-one attention. It is more important he comes back in a position that he at least limits his chances of being re-injured.

“We’re probably looking at the next international break for when he will realistically be back, another seven or eight games down the line. That will give him a window to have a couple of friendlies and up his match fitness.

“It will be very nice to have him back because some of our plans revolved around Troy and the characteristics that he’d bring to the team – particularly in a 5-2-3 formation.”

With Parrott set for a stint on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see how Rowett adapts his side until the youngster returns to fill fitness.