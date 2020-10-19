Colchester United have confirmed on their official club website that loan man Martell Taylor-Crossdale has returned to parent club Fulham after just one substitute appearance for the club.

Just over a month ago, Colchester United moved to bolster their attacking ranks with the loan signing of Fulham youngster Martell Taylor-Crossdale. The clubs agreed a season-long loan deal to allow the young striker to pick up senior experience away from Craven Cottage.

However, after just one appearance for the club, Taylor-Crossdale’s loan spell with the League Two side has been cut short. Colchester United confirmed the departure of the Fulham starlet on Monday, saying that the return is best for all parties after game time proved difficult to come by.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement, the club’s director of football, Tony Humes, wished Taylor-Crossdale the best for his future, saying:

“It sometimes happens that loan spells don’t go the way we all want them to and this was one of those occasions.

“All three parties agreed that it was best for Martell that he went back to Fulham and we would like to thank him for his time here and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

In his brief stint with the club, Taylor-Crossdale came off the bench in his only appearance, playing 24 minutes in the EFL Trophy against Portsmouth.

