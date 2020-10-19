Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said that new boy Marcus Maddison could be in with a chance of returning against Northampton Town this weekend after missing out against Wigan Athletic due to an ankle injury.

Charlton Athletic’s new signing Marcus Maddison was absent from the Addicks’ 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic at the weekend, missing out on the matchday squad altogether as Jake Forster-Caskey’s free-kick secured all three points.

Maddison’s omission raised some questions amongst Charlton supporters but now, the club’s fans have been provided with an update on his situation.

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Maddison missed out through an ankle injury, suffered after “overstretching his foot” when shooting. Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer confirmed that the former Peterborough United star will miss Tuesday’s game vs Blackpool but will be “in and around” the picture by this weekend. He said:

“Hopefully he will be back in and around it by next weekend. It was a freak thing. He has gone for a shot and just connected funny with the ball. He overstretched his foot.

“It’s not too bad. I’m hoping he’ll be back training by the end of the week maybe. Tomorrow will definitely be too soon and maybe the weekend might be a little too soon.

“But we go Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday so we need to handle him right and make sure he is ready when he does come back. He’s a good player when he gets the ball at his feet.”

Charlton Athletic fans, would you like to see Maddison start against Northampton Town if he is fit? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you start Maddison this weekend?