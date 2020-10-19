Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has voiced the players’ support for caretaker boss Adam Murray following their late 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

Following Gerhard Struber’s departure from Barnsley, Adam Murray has stepped in as caretaker to lead the Tykes while they search for a Struber replacement.

In Barnsley’s first game after Struber left to take up the role as New York Red Bulls’ boss, Murray guided his side to a 2-2 draw with high-flying Bristol City. Cauley Woodrow’s penalty rescued a late point for Barnsley after Michal Helik initially put them ahead after just two minutes.

Now, Woodrow has moved to voice the players’ support for Murray. Speaking to Yorkshire Post, Woodrow admitted that it is a strange time after Struber’s departure but insisted the players are focused on doing the best jo possible for Murray. He said:

“It is a strange time losing a manager. Gerhard (Struber) was a good manager and did well for us.

“But now we are focused on playing well for Muz, who took over previously. We like him and he is a good coach and a good man and the performance showed that the lads are behind him and working hard and hopefully will give him good results.

“At the minute, Muz is in charge and our performance showed we are backing Muz and doing our best for him.”

