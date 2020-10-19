According to a report from Football Insider, Watford had a deadline day move for Spurs defender Danny Rose turned down by the Premier League club.

Towards the end of the domestic window, Spurs defender Danny Rose was being linked with a move to the Championship. As covered here on The72, Middlesbrough showed an interest in bringing in Rose and now, it has emerged that Watford also looked to sign Rose.

As per a report from Football Insider, Watford made an attempt to bring Rose to Vicarage Road on deadline day, failing with their attempts to add the England international to their defensive ranks.

It is said that Watford made contact with Rose’s representatives over a deal but the Hornets were unable to get a move off the ground, with the left-back not sold on a switch to the Championship.

Rose has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and after spending the second half of last season on loan with Newcastle United, was made available this summer. However, after failing to secure a permanent or loan move away, Rose will remain with Spurs.

With Sergio Reguilon and Ben Davies ahead of Rose in Jose Mourinho’s left-back options, Rose will be hoping to secure a move in January, with his deal up at the end of the season.

Watford fans, would you have liked to see Rose make a move to Vicarage Road? Let us know what you think about the failed bid for the Spurs man in the poll at the bottom of the page.

