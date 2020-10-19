Very few Ipswich Town fans would have predicted the current form player being Gwion Edwards, especially after so many touted his departure during the summer break, but, the leagues top scorer is proving the doubters wrong.

If you had told any Ipswich fan, including myself, that the top goal scorer after six games in league one would be Gwion Edwards, I am certain all would have laughed.

Yet, as we enter a very busy next period (seven games in twenty-five days) Ipswich Town sit top, with the welsh wide-man on five goals, and two assists. Not only is Gwion top at Ipswich, he currently leads the way in the league tables too.

From and Ipswich fans point of view, that indeed is a blessing, as of the thirteen league goals scored by Town so far this term, only one has been scored by a recognised striker, and that was this weekend, Freddie Sears taking the second in the win versus Accrington Stanley.

Paul Kerridge

Twitter: RT @bet365: – Most goals scored in League One.

– Unbeaten at the top of the league, winning five of their first six games.

– Gwion Edward… (@Paul_Kerridge78)

Gwion, 27, was looking like a likely departure in the summer, under both Paul Hurst, and Paul Lambert the Welshman had rarely shown the talent billed when he signed from Peterborough for a princely sum of £750,000 in the frankly calamitous Paul Hurst transfer spree in 2018, The Winger had shown flashes of brilliance on debut versus Blackburn, but was in and out of the team under both managers, even having to be utilised in several positions just to fit the framework, yet now, when ironically the fans who berated him on social media cannot watch easily, Gwion is showing his worth.

Twitter: Gareth Bale watch out as there is only one Welsh wizard and his name is Gwion Edwards ! (@sore_for)

Indeed, the fans are right to now be lauding the winger, having patrolled both sides of Paul Lamberts 4-3-3/4-5-1 formation, although the wide man would be quick to point out that all the team do their part, and with the injury crisis at Ipswich now including a Covid testing player (unconfirmed) the attacking line playing a fluid role is beneficial to Edwards style, Saturday saw Edwards and Sears joined by Alan Judge in an unfamiliar ‘False nine’ role for the first half, with the second half seeing a more productive system of Judge and Edwards wide, and Sears through the middle.

With so many Ipswich players unavailable, new forward Oli Hawkins limped out of training on Friday, and Kayden Jackson fell ill, the non-reliance on forwards for goals is a comfort for the Blues. This season’s goals stemming mostly from midfield: Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan adding five between them. Then you have captain Luke Chambers banging in a van-Basten like effort last week at Blackpool, and a token own goal early doors, it’s fair to say Gwion is a welcome ‘new’ old signing.

All he really needs now is a good, original song to accompany his new sharp image, any thoughts?

Sing for the Welshman