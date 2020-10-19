Swansea City moved to sign the experienced Ryan Bennett from Wolves on deadline day to replace Joe Rodon, who left for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Swans already have a ready-made replacement for the outgoing defender in Ben Cabango.

Rodon’s departure means it is now time for the youngster to step up and follow the path into the Premier League as his fellow Wales international.

Cabango, who already has two caps for his country, is two years younger (20) than Rodon and has time to get one or two full seasons of first-team football under his belt in the Championship.

He has established himself as a regular in Steve Cooper’s back three and looks set for a very bright future in the game.

Cabango started his career in the youth academy at Newport County before switching to Swansea. He spent time away on loan during the 2018/19 season at The New Saints to get some game time under his belt.

The centre-back was then handed his senior debut by Swansea in a League Cup tie against Northampton Town in August last year and has since gone onto play 31 times for Cooper’s side, chipping in with two goals.

Cabango has all the make-up to progress into the top flight one day and Swansea have a real gem on their hands.

Rodon’s departure to Spurs was a blow but it is also a credit to the work the Championship outfit are doing with their young players.

