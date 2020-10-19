Ex-Barnsley favourite Kenny Dougall has said Blackpool’s ambition attracted him to sign for the club, as per the Tangerines’ official club website.

The Australian midfielder has joined the Seasiders on a two-year deal.

Dougall, who is 27 years old, was released by Barnsley at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options over the summer.

He spent two years at Oakwell and was a popular player for the Yorkshire side, making a combined 43 appearances in all competitions.

The Brisbane-born man knows what it takes to get promoted from League One having played a key part in Barnsley’s automatic promotion to the Championship in 2019 under Daniel Stendel.

He is now looking to do the same again at Blackpool and told their website after signing on Friday: “I spoke to the gaffer and his philosophy about the way he wants to play football is really attractive and something I wanted to be a part of. The ambition of the Club speaks for itself – they’re bringing in new faces and want to have a go this year. It’s something that attracted me so I’m really happy I’m here now.”

The Seasiders boss, Neil Critchley, has said: “Kenny is a player we have been tracking throughout the summer, who brings a good amount of experience to the squad. He spent a number of years in the top-flight of Dutch football, before moving to Barnsley and helping them gain promotion from League One.”

Before moving to England in 2018, Dougall had spells at Brisbane City, Telstar and Start Rotterdam.

Will Dougall impress at Blackpool?