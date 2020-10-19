Manchester United are set to hand a new contract to ex-Sunderland striker Joe Hugill, according to a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The youngster is poised to sign his first professional deal and has agreed to commit his immediate future at Old Trafford until 2023.

Hugill, who is 16 years old, was snapped up by Manchester United over the summer after they agreed a fee of £300,000 with Sunderland. The Red Devils saw off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign him.

The teenager has impressed since his move to the North West and is being rewarded with a new contract already.

Hugill has immediately been thrown into United Under-23’s set-up and has scored twice in three games. He has also been called up to England’s Under-18’s.

The left-footed forward rose up through the youth ranks at local side Sunderland was tipped for a bright future by the League One side. However, they let him leave for the top flight in May when Manchester United came calling.

After signing for the Premier League giants, Hugill wrote on his Instagram page: “Over the moon to have finally signed for the biggest club in the world Manchester United. Proudest moment in my career so far!

“I can’t wait to get down and started, would also like to thank everyone at Sunderland, especially the coaches and players who have helped me along the way and for so many memorable moments on and off the pitch and for all the achievements over the years. Looking forward to the challenge ahead and the season starting.”

