Watford ‘considered’ moving for Barry Douglas, Baba Rahman, Ryan Manning and Joe Bennett in the transfer window, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Hornets were looking for a left-back but ultimately decided against bringing one in.

Douglas, who is 31 years old, was made available to leave Leeds United and signed for fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. He was linked with Watford but Vladimir Ivic’s side needed to offload players before signing anyone to help the balance the books.

Rahman was looked at the Hertfordshire side but didn’t end up leaving parent club Chelsea. The Ghana international has previously had loan spells away at Schalke, Reims and Real Mallorca.

Manning got a move away from QPR after being linked with a move away throughout the past transfer window. He signed for Swansea City on Friday for a fee of just £250,000.

The Irishman had entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and the Hoops sold him for that small fee to avoid losing him for free, as covered by The72.

Bennett was also considered by Watford. The Cardiff City defender has been on the books with the Welsh side since 2016 and has since made 161 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Watford chose not to make a late swoop for a left-back and are sticking with what they’ve got until the January transfer window at least.

Ivic’s men beat Derby County at Pride Park last time out and take on Blackburn on Wednesday night.

