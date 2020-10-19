Derby County are open to the idea of selling Jack Marriott for the right price, as per a report by The Athletic.

The striker was loaned to fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on deadline day.

Derby are believed to be willing to let him leave on a permanent basis for the right price.

Marriott, who is 26 years old, made his debut for Wednesday on Saturday in their 1-0 win away at Birmingham City.

The Beverley-born striker joined Derby in 2018 and has since scored 17 goals in 86 games for the Rams. He was involved for Phillip Cocu’s side in their opening few games of this season but was allowed to leave when the Owls came in with a move.

Derby went to sign Colin Kazim-Richards on a free transfer which paved the way for Marriott to depart.

Marriott was prolific at his previous club Peterborough United and fired 33 goals in 56 appearances for the Posh to earn his move to Pride Park two years ago. He had previously been on the books with the likes of Ipswich Town and Luton Town before rocking up at London Road.

He has proven he can score goals at Championship level for Derby and it will be interesting to see how he does at Sheffield Wednesday, with a permanent deal on the cards if he impresses.

