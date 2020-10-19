Ex-Football League defender Danny Fox has signed for East Bengal, as announced by their official club website (see tweet below).

Twitter: Say hello to our defensive rock – Danny Fox . Let’s give him a Lal-Holud Salaam! #SCEastBengal #ChhilamAchiThakbo… https://t.co/oo3bhmWjBD (@sc_eastbengal)

Robbie Fowler has boosted his defensive options by luring the centre-back to the Indian Super League.

Fox, who is 34 years old, started this season playing for Wigan Athletic in League One but has not left the UK for the first time in his career for a new challenge abroad.

Fox is a vastly experienced player and has racked up just under 500 appearances to date.

The Scotland international started his career at Everton but didn’t make the grade at Goodison Park so left for Walsall in 2005. Coventry City snapped him up two years later and he impressed during his two years with the Sky Blues.

Celtic came calling in 2009 but he lasted just six months in Glasgow before dropping back down the border to join Burnley in the Premier League.

Spells at Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Wigan have followed for him and he has been weighing up his next move over the past few months.

Fowler has been busy since becoming the new manager of East Bengal. They have also delved into the transfer market to sign former Norwich City, Cardiff City and Wigan forward Anthony Pilkington, as covered by The72, and ex-Wycombe Wanderers and Oldham Athletic man Aaron Amadi-Holloway.



