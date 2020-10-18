It’s a classic case of ‘Is he or isn’t he?’ when it comes to the subject of Kamil Grosicki and if he’s a Nottingham Forest player. The dispute seems to have arisen as to when the paperwork was received by the EFL on domestic deadline day, Friday just gone. It is a matter that Forest boss Chris Hughton commented on after Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Blackburn.

Polish source Meczyki said that Forest’s grab of Grosicki meant that the paperwork was submitted with the 5 pm deadline ticking agonisingly close. Indeed, like a ticking bomb in a spy movie, the digits continued to tick down. In fact, Meczyki say that they ticked 21 seconds past the deadline.

That would mark Polish international winger Grosicki down as definitely NOT a Forest player. However, other sources from Poland dispute this, to some degree.

Polish sports presenter Mateusz Borek, on his personal Twitter feed, adds a little colour to the rather drab proceeding regarding Grosicki, pictured above celebrating West Brom’s promotion last season.

Typowe @GrosickiKamil Story.60 sec przed zamknięciem okna,dokładnie o 17.59 podpisuje kontrakt z @NFFC System rejestracji nie przysyła potwierdzenia. NF twierdzi,że transfer jest zrealizowany. Kamil w drodze do Nottingham. Wyp. do końca sezonu. Na wypadek awansu 2 lata umowy. — Mateusz Borek (@BorekMati) October 16, 2020

Translation for the above tweet:

“Typical @GrosickiKamil Story. 60 seconds before the window closes, at exactly 17.59 he signs a contract with @NFFC The registration system does not send a confirmation. NF says the transfer has been completed. Kamil on his way to Nottingham. Out until the end of the season. 2-year contract in case of promotion.”



Borek says that the deal is a done deal and that Grosicki will be at the City Ground for the remainder of this season with a two-year contract being granted to the 75-cap/14-goal Poland winger upon a subsequent promotion of Forest to the Premier League.

It is something which drew comment from jubilant Forest boss Hughton, although he was keeping pretty much tight-lipped saying only:

“What I’ve been made aware of is that the paperwork has gone in. They are reviewing it at this moment. As a manager and a club we hope that is successful.”

The coming day will no doubt have the answer to the ‘Is he, isn’t he?’ conundrum and Forest will then know where they stand.

Should Nottingham Forest be able to sign Kamil Grosicki even if the paperwork is 21 seconds late?