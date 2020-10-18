Tottenham Hotspur decided against loaning out Jack Clarke in the past transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider.

Spurs blocked a late exit for the youngster with some Championship clubs interested in taking him on loan.

Jose Mourinho’s are keeping him until January at least and he will continue playing for their Under-23’s, as well as providing depth for the first-team.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, was linked with a move back to the second tier this past summer with Birmingham City touted as a potential destination, as perThe72.

Tottenham signed him from Leeds United last summer and immediately loaned him back to Elland Road before recalling him in January. He was then shipped out to QPR for the second-half of last season and played seven times for the Hoops in all competitions.

Clarke rose up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and went onto play 25 games for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, chipping in with two goals. However, for whatever reason, the Whites didn’t play him when he made his return there from Spurs.

He is a highly-rated youngster and there is no surprise to learn Championship were keen on loaning him before the deadline last Friday. They will now have to wait until January now.

Spurs may decide to loan him for the second-half of the season if they feel he needs game time. Mourinho’s men take on rivals West Ham United today with Gareth Bale in line to make his eagerly anticipated second debut for the club.

Should Spurs have let Clarke go on loan?