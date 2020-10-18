Derby County will ‘reignite’ their interest in Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun next year, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Rams were interested in signing the 6ft 3inc forward in this past transfer window and could revisit their pursuit of him in January.

Dursun, who is 28 years old, has been with Darmstadt for the past two years and has scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for the Bundesliga. 2 side.

Derby identified him as a potential option to boost their attacking options. However, Phillip Cocu’s side ended up signing the experienced Colin Kazim-Richards on a free transfer.

Dursun started his career as a youngster at Hannover 96 before moving to Turkey in 2011 to join Eskişehirspor. He spent three years on the books there, but spent most of that time out on loan at Sanliurfaspor and Denizlispor.

He signed for Fatih Karagümrük in 2014 and bagged 19 goals for them over two seasons before going back to Germany for a two-year stint at Greuther Fürth.

He rocked up at Darmstadt in 2018 and is now in his third season with the former Bundesliga outfit.

Derby may try and lure him to England next year and his name could crop up again for the Championship this winter.

The Rams had a busy past transfer window and delved into the market to sign the likes of David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Kamil Jozwiak and Jordan Ibe, amongst others.

Dursun is a name for their fans to keep an eye on between now and January.

Should DCFC reignite their interest in Dursun?