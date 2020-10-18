Ex-Football League forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway has joined East Bengal, as announced by their official club Twitter account (see tweet below).

Twitter: Box to box! We welcome Welsh striker Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway to SC East Bengal! You will see him everywhere as… https://t.co/I7oyB32hNv (@sc_eastbengal)

The Welshman has completed a move to the Indian Super League.

Amadi-Holloway, who is 27 years old, has reunited with the new East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler having played for the ex-Liverpool striker at Brisbane Roar last season.

The striker departed England in June 2019 and will now be looking forward to a new challenge in India.

Amadi-Holloway started his career with spells as a youngster at Cardiff City and Bristol City before dropping down the leagues for Newport County in 2014.

His time with the Exiles was brief and he soon left for Wycombe Wanderers, where he spent two years and scored eight goals in 64 games.

Fleetwood Town came calling for him 2016 but he then stayed with the Cod Army for just six months before switching to Oldham Athletic.

Amadi-Holloway bagged four goals in a year-and-a-half at Boundary Park and moved on for a campaign at Shrewsbury Town in League One before Brisbane Roar snapped him up last year.

He made 23 appearances in the Australian A-League and chipped in with a single goal under Fowler. He has now linked back up with his former manager and will be looking to hit the ground running in India.

Ex-Norwich City, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic forward Anthony Pilkington has only signed for East Bengal this season, as covered by The72.

