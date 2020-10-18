Ex-Football League forward Anthony Pilkington has joined East Bengal, as announced by their official club Twitter account (see tweet below).

Twitter: And here’s our first official announcement: @Pilkington_11 is Red & Gold!! Join us in welcoming our Republic of Ir… https://t.co/Xw5bIEoRQY (@sc_eastbengal)

The Republic of Ireland international has made the move to the Indian Super League.

Pilkington, who is 32 years old, has been a free agent throughout the summer after being released by Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and has now found a new home.

The experienced attacker has racked up 386 appearances in his career to date and will be looking forward to a new chapter in India.

Pilkington started his career with spells as a youngster with the likes of Preston North End, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers before joining Stockport County in 2006.

He earned a move to Huddersfield Town after three years at Edgeley Park and spent three seasons with the Terriers in League One before his move to Norwich.

He went onto make 82 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

Pilkington left Carrow Road in August 2014 for Cardiff City and was on the books with the Bluebirds until leaving for Wigan in January 2019.

He spent the past year-and-a-half with the Latics in the Championship but departed after their relegation to the third tier.

Pilkington has been weighing up his options over the past few months and has now been handed an opportunity to play abroad in India.





Will Pilkington impress in India?