Melbourne Victory are set to sign Ipswich Town striker Ben Folami, as per a report by Australian news outlet FTBL.

The A-League side are looking to bring the youngster in on loan in preparation for their new season.

Folami, who is 21 years old, is an Australian Under-23 international and is poised to return home for a year to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He is from Sydney and moved to Ipswich Town five years ago. He has since made seven appearances for the Tractor Boys at senior level, chipping in with a single goal.

Folami spent time on loan in League Two at Stevenage last season and is now set to be loaned out again by the League One side.

Ipswich boss, Paul Lambert, has given an update over his proposed move to Melbourne, as per FTBL: “I think they’ve more or less got it done, it’s more or less done. It’s a great opportunity for him. I think he knows the coach there [Grant Brebner], I think it’s good for him that he’ll play competitive football week in, week out, I think that’s important for any kid’s development.”

“There’s a great thing called television and video now, you can get them sent over so you can watch them. Football is universal now, you can see any league in the world, it’s no problem.”

Melbourne Victory finished 10th last season and will be hoping for a better showing this term. They have signed ex-Wigan Athletic and Sunderland winger Callum McManaman recently, as covered by The72.

