MK Dons tried to re-sign Will Grigg over the past week, according to Gillingham manager Steve Evans (as per Kent Online).

The Dons ended up getting Stephen Walker from Middlesbrough before the transfer deadline on Friday but Evans has said they were trying to bring Grigg back to Stadium.mk from Sunderland ‘all week’.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, has been with the Black Cats since they forked out a fee rising to £4 million to lure him to the North-East from Wigan Athletic in January 2019. However, he has struggled to find his goal scoring touch at the Stadium of Light.

The Northern Ireland international spent the 2014/15 season on loan at MK Dons from Brentford and was prolific, scoring 22 goals in 50 games under Karl Robinson.

The Dons beat Gillingham 2-0 yesterday and the Gills boss, Steve Evans, revealed after the match, as per Kent Online: “It is a tough league, we are trying to compete against some huge clubs with big money and MK Dons are one of them. MK signed Cameron Jerome and they have been trying to sign Will Grigg (from Sunderland) all week. We are in a different market and we have to go in and some days we will get a lesson like that.”

MK Dons got their first win of the season yesterday and it was pretty comfortable in the end for Russell Martin’s side.

They will be pleased to see Cameron Jerome get his first goal for the club, especially with scoring goals being an issue so far in the new campaign.

Do you think Grigg will return to MK Dons one day?