Blackburn Rovers could re-sign Stewart Downing, according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The experienced wide man is keen to return to Ewood Park on a free transfer.

Downing, who is 36 years old, spent last season with the Championship side and made 43 appearances for the club, chipping in with three goals.

He left the Lancashire outfit as a free agent at the end of the last campaign but may now be brought back by Tony Mowbray as he ensures he has enough depth in his squad.

Downing is a vastly experienced player and has racked up 703 appearances so far in his career, scoring 63 times. He has previously played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham United.

Mowbray has said, as per the Lancashire Telegraph: “He knows the situation, we have to get this window shut. He’s an out-of-contract footballer but he enjoyed being here and he would like to play some part.

“As I’ve always said to him over the last month or two, let’s get the window done, see if we have got any money left, see where we are, what positions we manage to fill.”

He added: “Stewy Downing is a wonderful human being, he was one of our best players last year, it’s not through talent that he wouldn’t get in our team, it’s a financial thing. We have tried to put foundations in and Stewy would be a bit of sprinkling on top if that was what it was going to be.

“It’s not dead, we’ll just see where we are after the window and where our finances are.”

Downing would inject some more quality and experience into Blackburn’s side and they should make a deal happen for him if the finances are right.



Should Rovers re-sign Downing?