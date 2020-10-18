QPR boss Mark Warburton has said Ryan Manning didn’t want to sign a new deal at the club, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops tried to tie him down on a new contract but the Irishman opted against committing his future to the London club.

Manning, who is 24 years old, entered the final 12 months of his deal with the Championship side and was linked with a move away throughout the past transfer window, with Premier League clubs even mentioned.

However, his situation went down to the wire and he eventually leave QPR for fellow second tier outfit Swansea City for a fee of just £250,000 because the R’s didn’t want to lose him for free next year.

Warburton has opened up about the sale of Manning, as per West London Sport: “He is a very talented boy and we absolutely we wish him all the best with his future career with Swansea.

“He had a very good season for us last year. But from our point of view, if you make an offer and someone wants to sign then great. But if they don’t then we just have to move on. QPR can’t be a club that sees players walk out of the door at the end of their contract for nothing.”

He added: “What we have to do is be strong about it and have some short-term pain for long-term gain. We have to show where we stand. It’s not about a staff member it’s about a club and we have to be very strong about that. I wish Ryan all the best but I only want players to be here and who want to contribute to the team performance.”

Manning has signed a three-year at Swansea and has been handed the number three shirt at the Liberty Stadium.

