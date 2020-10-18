Ex-Football League defender James Collins has announced his retirement from football, as per a report by BBC Sport.

The former Wales international had spells at Cardiff City, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

Collins, who is 37 years old, racked up 415 appearances in his career and scored 21 goals.

His last spell came at Ipswich in the 2018/19 season and he has now decided to hang up his boots.

He has said, as per his Instagram page: “This will not come as a surprise to most people as I haven’t played for a season now. But with a heavy heart I’ve decided to officially retire from football. After a lot of thought I believe this is the best thing to do so I can draw a line under my 20 year career and move on to my next chapter in life.

“I would like to thank all the players and fans at all the clubs I played for. Also all the players, staff and fans of Wales – as a boy to play for my country was a dream and I’m very proud to have gone on to get 51caps and loved every second.”

Collins was well-liked at West Ham, where he ended up having two spells. He first joined the Hammers in 2005 and had five seasons at Upton Park during his first stint before re-joining the London club in 2012.

He stayed for six years during his second spell, playing 149 times.

Collins will now weigh up the next chapter and it will be interesting to see if he remains in the game.



Will Collins remain in football?